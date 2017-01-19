January 19, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

FAIRWAY OPENS

Fairway’s The Talk Of The Town
By Linda Steinmuller
It’s Like No Other Market!  Area residents have been anxiously awaiting the opening of Fairway Market in the Georgetown Shopping Center on Ralph Avenue since Waldbaum’s closed its doors in November 2015.  More...

Letters/Opinion

Not Happy With Our New Look And Format

Dear Editor:   I’m a member of Holy Family Church, and I was disappointed to see the new way your newspaper is announcing church and temple hours. More...

What's Your Opinion?

Compiled by
Stacy Smith

Question: Are you concerned about the increase in fatal hit-and-run accidents, including three in our area recently? Are you taking any extra safety precautions to protect yourself? More...

Click here for all stories

Guest Column

THE POINTING FINGER

Under the Buttonwood Tree
BY DR. STEPHEN FINGER

On May 17, 1792, a group of New York stockbrokers and merchants, who would forever after be known as the “New York Nogoodniks,” met under a buttonwood tree in front of 68 Wall Street and signed an agreement which would lead to the formati More...

How Change Happens in Psychotherapy

By Michael Feld, L.C.S.W.
Certified Psychoanalyst
Licensed Psychotherapist

Psychotherapy is a verbal process. The patient comes in, meets with the therapist and talks. The only requirement is that the individual finds the words to express, as best he can, his feelings, thoughts and experiences.  More...

VIEWS ON DENTAL HEALTH

Protecting Your Dental Health
GARY S. RAFAL, D. D. S.

No one has to tell you when you’re hungry. You know it soon enough when the hunger pains start. The same goes for other biological needs. You don’t tell them. They tell you. Protecting your dental health is different. More...

Click here for all stories

Other News

The Ball’s In Their Court Again

By Jason Linetsky

After a year of finding alternative places to play during recess, students from P.S./I.S. 109, 1001 East 45th Street, have returned to their gym. More...

Grabbing Fast Cash Instead Of Fast Food

By Jason Linetsky

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for a rash of robberies along Flatlands Avenue between Louisiana Avenue and East 108th Street.  Police sources stated the suspect entered four fast food establishments More...

Search For Biased Attackers

By Jason Linetsky

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two men wanted for a hate crime assault.  Surveillance video captured the two suspects, who reportedly attacked a man with a metal object.  More...

Click here for all stories

Special Sections

Front Page RSS feed
FEATURED CONTENT
Flash Games
Kill some time and some enemy spacecraft! Try dozens of games from 5 fun categories.		 Horoscope
Is there love in your future? Money? Check what's in store for you today.		 Lottery Numbers
Are you a winner? Find out here.
Gas Prices
Find or report the lowest gas prices in your town.		 Flight Tracking
Know when your flights are expected to arrive and depart, even track them in flight.		 Celebrity News
News and photos of all your favorite celebs.
Sports Scores
Need to catch up with the game?  Check out current standings from the big game or race		 Daily Recipe
Find a great recipe for dinner tonight.
Copyright© 2000 - 2017
Canarsie Courier Publications, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Click here for digital edition
2017-01-19 digital edition