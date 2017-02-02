February 2, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

ACTING DA VISITS

District Attorney And 69th Precinct Team Up To Fight Crime
By Linda Steinmuller
Canarsie residents should feel safer today than they did two years ago. The numbers are in, and crime is down as announced at Tuesday night’s 69th Precinct Community Council meeting. More...

Letters/Opinion

What's Your Opinion?

Compiled by
Stacy Smith

Question: Nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards were recently announced. What was your favorite movie of 2016? More...

Click here for all stories

Guest Column

THE POINTING FINGER

Cupcake Nation
BY DR. STEPHEN FINGER

“I don’t know. What do you want to do tonight, Marty?”  “I don’t know. More...

Click here for all stories

Special Sections

BLACK HISTORY MONTH KICKS OFF

A Show Of Black History

Students from all grades of the Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Academy, 1326 East 57th Street, brought history to life on Monday at the school’s annual Black History Month celebration. More...

Other News

Child Beaten To Death For Dropped Egg

By Jason Linetsky

A woman was charged with murder after admitting she brutally beat her 4-year-old son and left him in a container of water, where he ultimately died.  More...

Clergy Calls For Prayer For The Nation

By Jason Linetsky

Representatives of many of Canarsie’s houses of worship gathered at the Liberty Hall Cathedral of Praise, 1387 East 96th Street, Monday night for the January meeting of the 69th Precinct Clergy Council.  More...

Assault Stats On The Rise

By Jason Linetsky

After a successful year of declines in crime statistics across most categories, officers of the 63rd Precinct have picked up where they left off for the start of 2017.  More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed
FEATURED CONTENT
Flash Games
Kill some time and some enemy spacecraft! Try dozens of games from 5 fun categories.		 Horoscope
Is there love in your future? Money? Check what's in store for you today.		 Lottery Numbers
Are you a winner? Find out here.
Gas Prices
Find or report the lowest gas prices in your town.		 Flight Tracking
Know when your flights are expected to arrive and depart, even track them in flight.		 Celebrity News
News and photos of all your favorite celebs.
Sports Scores
Need to catch up with the game?  Check out current standings from the big game or race		 Daily Recipe
Find a great recipe for dinner tonight.
Copyright© 2000 - 2017
Canarsie Courier Publications, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Click here for digital edition
2017-02-02 digital edition