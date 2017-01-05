January 5, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Police Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
By Jason Linetsky
The NYPD is investigating the death of a Canarsie man after he lunged toward officers with a kitchen knife.  More...

Sports

Lady Vikings Continue Hoops Dominance

By Jerry Del Priore

After soundly thumping Wagner, 67-41, at Midwood High School last week, South Shore High School looks prime for a trip to Madison Square Garden in March for a chance at a threepeat PSAL championship.  More...

Woman Struck Down Blocks From Home

By Jason Linetsky

A family is heartbroken only a few days into 2017 after a loved one was hit – twice - crossing a busy intersection.  Officers from the 61st Precinct responded to a 911 call on Tuesday, January 3rd around 6:45 a.m. More...

Not Even A Hurricane Could Stop Chanukah House

By Jason Linetsky

For the first time since Hurricane Sandy washed out everything in their basement and garage, the Teitelbaum family proudly displayed their annual Chanukah House, located on Avenue T and East 63rd Street.  More...

Crime Stats Hit Historic Lows In Sixty-Third Precinct

By Jason Linetsky

The end-of-year statistics are in and crime across the 63rd Precinct has declined significantly across most categories.  Captain Thomas Burke broke down the list at the December meeting of the 63rd Precinct Community Council on Wednesday, Decem More...

